Q4 & FY 2019 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q4 2019 results for investors and analysts conference call hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alexey Kulichenko. Please go ahead, sir.



Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - PAO Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Severstal Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Call. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal. Over the next 15 minutes or so, I will briefly take you through our presentation, which is available on our website, and then we'll open the call for your questions.



Before I start, I will remind you that this call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements, which reflect our view on company performance and market at the moment. If this projection will change with the time, we do not take responsibility for immediate update of the call participants on those shifts.



And that's, as usual, start with our