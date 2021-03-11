Severstal' PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Vladimir Zaluzhsky - PAO Severstal - Head of Communications & IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, apologies for a small delay. We are starting our Capital Markets Day. We are delighted to welcome you to our Annual Capital Markets Day. It's first time fully online, and we are live from our studio here in the city of Cherepovets, some 400 kilometers from Moscow.



In 2018, we presented you our 5-year growth strategy, which will transform Severstal into a leader of the steel industry of our future and make it a first-choice company for investors, employees and all our partners.



So this meeting today will provide you an update on our progress. You will hear a series of presentations, and then we'll be happy to answer your questions. We will also be taking questions during the whole of the event via our open platform, WhenSpeak. You just need to go to the website, WhenSpeak. No need to register, install any software. Just use the conference call code you can see on the screen, 5309, or use their QR code also from the screen, whichever is convenient for you. You can then read questions and submit