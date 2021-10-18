Q3 2021 Severstal' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Nikita, please go ahead.



Nikita Klimantov -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Nikita Klimantov from Severstal Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining us today for our conference call to discuss our operating and financial performance in the third quarter of 2021.



Before giving the floor to company's CFO, Alexey Kulichenko, let me remind you that our materials and comments during this call can be forward looking and based on management's best view of the market at the moment. If these projections change, we do not take responsibility for immediately updating the call's participants on that. And now I'm happy to hand over to Alexey Kulichenko for the market and financial highlights overview. And after that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko - Public Joint Stock Company Severstal - CFO of AO Severstal Management & Director



Yes, hello. I'm Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of the company. Let me start a review of presentation. We'll be ready to answer your question