Q1 2023 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT Tbk Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Reggy Susanto - PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



Joining us today from GoTo Group's senior management are Andre Soelistyo, President, Director, Group CEO and Co-Founder; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Following the management's prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.



We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely as results based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023.



Furthermore, as a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These comments are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors described in