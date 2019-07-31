Half Year 2019 Korian SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Philippe Garin - Korian - CFO



Good evening, one and all. I suggest we go to the presentation that was posted a couple of minutes ago.



Let's look at our 2019 half year results. We could go straight to Page 3. You will see a recap of our main key performance indicators. Our revenue is up 8.2%, reaching EUR 1.7 billion, is up 3.8%, that's organic growth. The EBITDA margin, 14.6%. This means an increase of 70 bps relative to H1 2018. We will focus on this rather strong growth later. And the net profit is up 9.1%, reaching EUR 60.1 million. As far as the right-hand side of the screen is concerned, our performances are pretty good in terms of cash flow. Operating free cash flow, EUR 86.6 million, it was up 57%. We have made significant investments to make sure that happens. But financial leverage is