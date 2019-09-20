Korian SA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 20, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Sophie Boissard - Korian - CEO



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, the group that you're going to find out more about today is a group unlike any other. It is a profoundly human group, a community of endearing and deeply committed individuals who provide care and assistance every single day. They give a lot. They receive a lot. They receive as much as they give from the people in their care. Our group is amazingly vibrant and future-oriented, as shown by the launch of Oriane last Monday. It's not just the latest addition to the Korian family, it is the very first physical and digital platform for providing home care to vulnerable seniors nationwide.



These are the many facets of the Korian group that we wish to share with you today, the second edition of the Investors Day in our recent history, so 3 years after the launch of Korian 2020, our 5-year plan. Since 2016, we've had the same ambition for the Korian group. I would like to turn this group into the #1 provider in Europe, provider of integrated services for old age and vulnerability. I'd like to turn this group into a trusted partner for