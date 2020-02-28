Full Year 2019 Korian SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Sophie Boissard;Chief Executive Officer -



Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to be with you here today to introduce the annual results for 2019. I'd like, first of all, to pay tribute to all those who have seen the little movie. Those people who work in our facilities, who keep the business going, who make Korian what it is, and thanks to whom we had a good performance last year operationally, in terms of service quality also and from a financial point of view too.



2019 is very significant and that the transformation that has been initiated is really fruitful. The diversification is showing it's effective. And that we are, in fact, looking at care, at fragile people and accompanying the elderly and that we are ahead of time here, so much so that we are the leading European group for care, care to people who are in a fragile situation or -- and the elderly.



Maybe we need to look at 3 figures. Philippe Garin will tell you more about this in a minute or 2. But let me just remind you of these 3 figures. First of all, 8.3%. That's increasing growth, therefore, growth that is high