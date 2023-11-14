Clariane SE Corporate Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sophie Boissard - Clariane SE - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining Clariane call today. I'm Sophie Boissard, CEO of Clariane; and together with Philippe Garin, Chief Finance Officer of the company. I'm going to present the 4-part plans we are going to launch to strengthen the company's balance sheet and to overcome a sharply deteriorated access to financing.



As you know, Clariane started 2023 with a significant refinancing agenda, representing EUR 1.7 billion debt maturity to be reimbursed or renewed in 2023 and 2024, this in a challenging market environment overall. We have been executing according to plan until Q3 where our access to credit has been deteriorating rapidly with a complete free after our Q3 publication