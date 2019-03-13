Q3 2019 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q3 results '18, '19 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥. I'm the CEO of Clas Ohlson. And I will do this presentation together with PÃ¤r Christiansen, our CFO. Before kicking off and going into the agenda, let me just mention 3 key points in this Q3 report. First of all, Clas Ohlson is growing both in stores and online despite a challenging market. This gives an organic growth of 4% for the quarter. Secondly, our underlying EBIT result is increasing compared to last year, amounting this Q3 to SEK 363 million.



Finally, our growth, as we see it, is better than the market but not leading up to our internal expectation and is therefore impacting short-term profitability for the full year '18, '19, which we expect will arrive at approximately 3%.



The agenda for this morning is that I will start by giving a business update, then go into the financial development, handing over to PÃ¤r, who also will take you through the events