Sep 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q1 results '19/'20 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥. I'm the CEO and President, and I would do this presentation together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.
It was a good summer. We see this in a good sales performance and a strengthened result. This comes from the fact that we have been able to offer our customers a relevant assortment and run successful campaigns.
Today, we also announced a new step in offering our Norwegian customers convenience and availability through a new cooperation with Kolonial.no, the largest online grocery retailer in Norway. We continue to optimize our store network with the announcement of 5 store closures today.
Overall, the implementation of our strategic program, Clas Ohlson 100+, is on track. We see good signs and good results of the efforts we are making, and we continue to work with high speed in the implementation of the program. All in all, this leads to that we are
Q1 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...