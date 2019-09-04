Q1 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q1 results '19/'20 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥. I'm the CEO and President, and I would do this presentation together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.



It was a good summer. We see this in a good sales performance and a strengthened result. This comes from the fact that we have been able to offer our customers a relevant assortment and run successful campaigns.



Today, we also announced a new step in offering our Norwegian customers convenience and availability through a new cooperation with Kolonial.no, the largest online grocery retailer in Norway. We continue to optimize our store network with the announcement of 5 store closures today.



Overall, the implementation of our strategic program, Clas Ohlson 100+, is on track. We see good signs and good results of the efforts we are making, and we continue to work with high speed in the implementation of the program. All in all, this leads to that we are