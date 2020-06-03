Q4 2020 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Lotta LyrÃ¥,Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q4 Year-End Report '19/'20 for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥, I'm the CEO, and I will do this presentation together with PÃ¤r Christiansen, our CFO.



To start off with, this report, in short, we see strong underlying growth -- strong organic growth in our Nordic home markets, very much fueled by a very strong online development. We see strong underlying performance. We have, during the quarter, completed our Clas Ohlson 100+ action program. We delivered for the full year, a margin of 5.2%, within the range of 4% to 6% that we have promised. And we have a very solid financial position with net debt-to-EBITDA being close to 0.



The agenda for this morning's presentation is that I will go through the business and the Clas Ohlson 100+ update. PÃ¤r will then take you through the financial development and the events after the reporting period. And then we will do a summary and have a Q&A.



Starting off with