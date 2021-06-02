Q4 2021 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q4 and Year-End results. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m, and I'm the President and CEO of Clas Ohlson. And with me today, I have Par Christiansen, our CFO.



So we'll do a short presentation before we move into Q&A. And I'll start by doing a brief business update, and then Par will cover the financial development, including events after the reporting period. Then I will conclude and give a little bit of an outlook, and then we will move into the Q&A. So as we go into the business update, I just wanted to take a step back and think about the year that we're actually closing. So if we would have gone back 18 months in time and asked ourselves and made a simulation of all the challenges that could potentially hit us from a macro point of view, I don't think we would have been able to come up with a list of things that actually have materialized over the year.



So this has been a year for the full Clas Ohlson