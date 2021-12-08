Q2 2022 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q2 Report Presentation. My name is Kristofer Tonstrom, I'm the President and CEO, and with me, I have Par Christiansen, our CFO. So I'll start with a short business update, Par will take us through the financial development and events after the reporting period. Then I'll wrap it up before we move into Q&A.



So headlining the second quarter. It's another quarter where we deliver strong profitability, excluding IFRS, but also excluding onetime payment from Fora of SEK 25 million. We're delivering SEK 160 million operating profit. So on a rolling 12-month basis that gives us a margin of 6.6% versus our range and the commitment of 6% to 8%.



Looking at the quarter, we've been growing total sales 4%, of which online is 36%. In terms of customer acquisition, we are growing our customer base, most notably in Norway. We have now more than 1 million members in our Club Clas program, just 1 year after launch,