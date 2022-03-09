Q3 2022 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Good morning. Sorry for that delay. We had some technical issues with the sound, but I really hope that you can hear me now. So a big welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q3 report presentation. My name is Kristofer Tonstrom, and I'm the President and CEO. And with me today is Par Christiansen, our CFO.



So we'll do a short presentation before we move into the Q&A. I'll cover the business update and Par will take us through the financial development and the events after the reporting period. And then I'll summarize and look ahead before we move into the Q&A. So looking at the third quarter, which is the most important quarter for us, we're closing a quarter with strong profitability and a very stable overall result with SEK378 million operating profit and an EBIT margin rolling 12 months of 6.9%.



We've grown sales in the quarter, 7% and of which 14% is our online business. And very encouraging is also that we have continued to grow our customer base, and we