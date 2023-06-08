Q4 2023 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q4 report and the year-end report. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m, and I'm the President and CEO of Clas Ohlson; and I'm here with Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO.



So I will do a short presentation before moving into the Q&A. I'll start with the business update, and Pernilla will take us through the financial development. And then I will cover the events after the reporting period and also a wrap-up and short strategy update before we move into questions.



So as we are closing now a -- closing the year, obviously, we are closing a year where we've seen rapid transformation from our end. We have done many things right, and we have tried to focus on the things