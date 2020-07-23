Half Year 2020 Cembra Money Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the first half results 2020 conference call and live webcast. I'm Moira, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Robert Oudmayer, CEO; Mr. Pascal Perritaz, CFO; and Mr. Volker Gloe, CRO of Cembra Money Bank. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Robert Oudmayer - Cembra Money Bank AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Moira, and good morning, everyone. I'm here -- well, my name is Robert. I'm here with Pascal and with Volker to talk about the first half year results from Cembra.



If you go to the summary page. As you see, there's a net income of CHF 74.1 million, which is 6% lower than last year, but quite resilient. It might be also the financing receivables are quite resilient. It went down 3% with lower volumes and lower attrition. So we had some lower application levels in the second quarter. But what we see is that people stay where they are, they try less. So you see