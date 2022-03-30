Mar 30, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of our management, I would like to welcome you to our 2021 annual results audio webcast. First, our management will present 2021 annual results, and the Q&A session will follow.



If you would like to raise questions during the presentation, please input them on the web page. I will read out your questions, following our management's presentation. They will answer your questions and I will provide consecutive interpretation.



Let me introduce our management, who are with us today. Executive Director and President, Mr. Huang Xiaoqing, Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Mr. Zhang Xu. Thank you for joining, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful. Next, let's invite our President Huang to present the 2021 annual results overview.



Xiaoqing Huang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited -