Mar 30, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of our management, I would like to welcome you to our 2021 annual results audio webcast. First, our management will present 2021 annual results, and the Q&A session will follow.
If you would like to raise questions during the presentation, please input them on the web page. I will read out your questions, following our management's presentation. They will answer your questions and I will provide consecutive interpretation.
Let me introduce our management, who are with us today. Executive Director and President, Mr. Huang Xiaoqing, Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Mr. Zhang Xu. Thank you for joining, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful. Next, let's invite our President Huang to present the 2021 annual results overview.
Xiaoqing Huang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited -
