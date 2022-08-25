Aug 25, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 25, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Guiqing Liu

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman

* Wai Cheung Chung

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO

* Xiaoqing Huang

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - President & Executive Director

* Xu Zhang

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2022 interim results audio webcast.



First, our management will present 2022 interim results and a Q&A session will follow. (Operator Instructions) I will read out your questions, following our management's