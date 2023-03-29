Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dong Yan

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - President, Chief Risk Officer & Executive Director

* Guiqing Liu

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman

* Wai Cheung Chung

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO

* Xu Zhang

China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice.



On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2022 annual results presentation. This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation. I will provide consecutive interpretation in the Q&A section. (Operator