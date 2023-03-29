Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dong Yan
China Communications Services Corporation Limited - President, Chief Risk Officer & Executive Director
* Guiqing Liu
China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman
* Wai Cheung Chung
China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
* Xu Zhang
China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice.
On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2022 annual results presentation. This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation. I will provide consecutive interpretation in the Q&A section. (Operator
Full Year 2022 China Communications Services Corp Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...