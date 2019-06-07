Century Casinos Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Century Casinos, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Erwin Haitzmann. Please go ahead.



Erwin Haitzmann - Century Casinos, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thank you, Gary. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Century Casinos, Inc. I'm Erwin Haitzmann, Chairman of the Board of the company. It is now 8 a.m. Mountain Time and 4 p.m. Central European Time, and I hereby call this annual meeting to order.



On behalf of the company, I welcome all of you to this meeting. We are pleased that this year's annual meeting is again a completely virtual meeting via live webcast. With me are Peter Hoetzinger, co-CEO, Vice Chairman and President; and Gottfried Schellmann, member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee. We would also like to welcome Directors, Mr. Eduard Berger and Dr. Dinah Corbaci, who are both in attendance via the Internet.



As Chairman of this annual meeting, I hereby appoint Steve Nutt of Broadridge as the Inspector of Election. Steve is with us