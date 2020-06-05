Century Casinos Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Erwin Haitzmann - Century Casinos, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Welcome to the Annual meeting of Stockholders of Century Casinos, Inc. I am Erwin Haitzmann, Chairman of the Board of the company.



It is now 8 a.m. Mountain Time and I hereby call this annual meeting to order.



On behalf of the company, I welcome all of you to this meeting. We are pleased that this year's annual meeting is again a completely virtual meeting via live webcast. With me on this call are Peter Hoetzinger, Vice Chairman, Co-CEO and President of Century Casinos; and Margaret Stapleton, Chief Financial Officer.



As Chairman of this annual meeting, I hereby appoint Steve Nutt of Broadridge as Inspector of Election. Steve is with us today and will have the preliminary results of the proxy tabulation later in the meeting.



The time is 8:01 a.m. Mountain Time and I declare the polls open for each matter to be voted on today.



If there is a registered stockholder desiring to vote or revoke a previously submitted proxy via the Internet, please click the Vote Now button. If there is a registered