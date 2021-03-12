Q4 2020 Century Casinos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Peter Hoetzinger - Century Casinos, Inc. - Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & President



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. With me on the call are my co-CEO and the Chairman of Century Casinos, Erwin Haitzmann, as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Margaret Stapleton.



