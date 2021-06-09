Century Casinos Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Century Casinos, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Erwin Haitzmann. Please go ahead.



Erwin Haitzmann - Century Casinos, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Century Casinos, Inc. I am Erwin Haitzmann, Chairman of the Board of the company. It is now 8 a.m. Mountain Time, and I hereby call this annual meeting to order. On behalf of the company, I welcome all of you to this meeting.



We are pleased that this year's annual meeting is again a completely virtual meeting via live webcast. As Chairman of this annual meeting, I hereby appoint Steve Nutt of Broadridge as the Inspector of Election. Steve is with us today and will have the preliminary results of the proxy tabulation later in the meeting. The time is 8:01 a.m. Mountain Time, and I declare the polls open for each matter to be voted on today.



If there is a registered stockholder desiring to vote or revoke a previously submitted proxy via the Internet,