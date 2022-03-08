Q4 2021 Century Casinos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Peter Hoetzinger - Century Casinos, Inc. - Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & President



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. With me on the call are my co-CEO and the Chairman of Century Casinos, Erwin Haitzmann; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Margaret Stapleton.



As always, before we begin, we would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information which involves a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, but as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We provide a detailed discussion of various risk factors in our SEC filings, and we encourage you to review these filings.



