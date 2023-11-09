Q3 2023 Century Casinos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Century Casinos Q3 2023 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Peter Hoetzinger. Please go ahead.



Peter Hoetzinger - Century Casinos, Inc. - Vice Chairman of the Board, Co-CEO & President



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. We would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information, which involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We provide a discussion of the risk factors in our SEC filings and encourage you to review these filings.



Throughout our call, we'll refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of