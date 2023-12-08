Coty Inc At SHARE Series Women in Investing Transcript

Dec 08, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Deepti Chauhan Manjee -



I'll have Olga introduce herself, and then we can dive into some of the Q&A.



Olga Levinzon - Coty Inc. - VP of IR



Sure. Thank you, Deepti. And thank you, everyone, for having us here. Really great to participate in this event and for a great cause and obviously, get the Coty message out there as well.



So I'm Olga Levinzon. I have been at Coty for the last 10 years, so it's been quite a while through a very exciting journey for the company. So for those of you who don't know, Coty, we are a pure-play beauty company, about $5.5 billion in revenues, and we have a portfolio of beautiful brands starting at the very high end from brands like Burberry Beauty, Gucci, ChloÃ©, Marc Jacobs, to more [cosmetic] -oriented brands like CoverGirl and Sally Hansen, philosophy. So really across categories, across channels, across markets, very broad-based.



I lead Investor Relations at Coty. And prior to that, I was actually on Wall Street, equity research, covering a completely different sector. So very niche parts of tech. So I would say