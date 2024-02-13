Feb 13, 2024 / 05:15PM GMT

We're really excited to have a lunch keynote here with Coty. I'm excited to host Stefano Curti, he's the Chief Brands Officer for the Consumer Beauty Group at Coty. At TD Cowen, we're very excited about Coty's abundant growth opportunities which leverage fragrance, distribution and innovation expertise. And we also are monitoring Coty as it continues to execute in Prestige skincare and cosmetics brands and grows double digit in China and travel retail.



A quick introduction on Stefano. Stefano leads Coty's consumer beauty brands worldwide with a strong focus on strengthening brand equity, global positioning and innovation performance. He's a beauty and skin care expert having spent almost 30 years working in the beauty and health industry in the U.S., Europe in Latin America.



And from his time at Markwins Beauty Brands and Johnson & Johnson, Stefano has built a deep expertise in brand building and channel expansion. So Stefano, it's a pleasure to have you here. I'll have you join me.



Stefano Curti - Coty Inc. - Chief Brands Officer of