Feb 20, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(technical difficulty) It's 120th anniversary, which is a tremendous milestone in and of itself. However, equally, if not more impressive is the momentum with which Coty has entered into this anniversary, the culmination of 3.5 years of very strong financial and operational results.



With us today from Coty to highlight those results and articulate the path forward. our Chief Executive Officer, Sue Nabi; and Chief Financial Officer, Laurent Mercier. Together, Sue and Laurent will tell us how Coty plans to leverage its 6 strategic pillars to consistently grow ahead of the beauty market, steadily grow profit ahead of sales, further deleverage the balance sheet and position the company as a true beauty powerhouse for another 120 years. Let's thank Coty again for today's lunch. And with that, over to you, Sue.



Sue Y. Nabi - Coty Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Steve. Good afternoon. Hello, everyone. Welcome. So as you know it, we are super excited to be presenting at CAGNY for the second time. This year, as you can imagine, is