Q1 2022 Patientsky Group AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Kristian Ikast

PatientSky Group AS - CEO

* Christoffer Mathiesen

PatientSky Group AS - CFO



Kristian Ikast - PatientSky Group AS - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to PatientSky Group's first-quarter presentation. We are happy to welcome you here at our new office in Hoffsveien in Oslo. Today presenting we will have Christoffer Mathiesen, Group CFO here in PatientSky, and myself, Group CEO in PatientSky, Kristian Ikast.



Today, we'll go through some highlights of the first quarter. We will give an insight into our business, what we use our time on, and some of the progressions we see here. Then we will give an update on our financial performance. Christoffer will take that layer, and then we'll have a Q&A session, and then ending up with a closing remarks. And then obviously, if anyone's interested, we will have some meetings over the following days with the investors who are interested in that.

