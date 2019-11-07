Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Mikael StÃ¶hr - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for signing in and listening in to us here at Coor with our Q3 report this morning.



Kicking off for the first slide, for those of you who are still new to us here at Coor. Coor, we are the -- a Nordic -- leading Nordic facility management company. We're market leaders in integrated facility management across the Nordic region. Over the last 12 months, we've turned over some SEK 10 billion with a profit level of SEK 533 million, that's around 5.2% EBITDA margin over the last 12 months.



We have around 11,000 employees, and that is recalculated into the 8,814 FTEs that you can see on the slide. Those FTEs are spread out throughout the Nordic region