Jul 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Coor's report for Q2 2021. And I do hope that all of you are feeling healthy and safe. After a brief introduction of Coor and our triple bottom line, we will continue with the business and market update, followed by some details around the financial before I sum up and, of course, Q&A.



So Coor is a Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We have a customer-centric business model with a decentralized organization. We deliver a broad range of services to our customers. We have a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable, and we are increasing our focus on sustainability. We drive our organization in a triple bottom line perspective. We are striving for