Jul 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q2 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Klas Elmberg. Please go ahead with your meeting.
AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Coor's report for Q2 2021. And I do hope that all of you are feeling healthy and safe. After a brief introduction of Coor and our triple bottom line, we will continue with the business and market update, followed by some details around the financial before I sum up and, of course, Q&A.
So Coor is a Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We have a customer-centric business model with a decentralized organization. We deliver a broad range of services to our customers. We have a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable, and we are increasing our focus on sustainability. We drive our organization in a triple bottom line perspective. We are striving for
Q2 2021 Coor Service Management Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...