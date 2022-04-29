Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome, and thank you for listening into our Q1 report at Coor. As always, we will start by giving you a brief intro to Coor and then continue with the business and market update, followed by some more details around the financials before I sum up and a Q&A.



Yes, Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management, providing our customers with a broad range of services through our customer-centric business model and a decentralized organization. We have a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable, and we are constantly taking new positive steps in that direction. We drive and steer Coor from a triple bottom line perspective, meaning that we are taking a business, social and