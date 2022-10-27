Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you. And good morning and welcome to the presentation of the Q3 report for Coor. Today, I have Andreas Engdahl by my side. This Monday, we announced he will take up a permanent position as CFO and IR Director from the 1st of November. And I'm very happy with the solution. Andreas has broad experience within Coor and solid financial competence. He will make a significant contribution to our continued progress. So once again, we have showed the strength in Coor's leadership and appoint an internal candidate in an external recruitment process.



