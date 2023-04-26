Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q1 Report for 2023. Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin and CFO and IR Director, Andreas Engdahl.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and welcome, and thank you for listening to our Q1 report at Coor. I will start by giving you a summary of the first quarter, including the market update and then continue to present our triple bottom line results. I will hand over to Andreas to present some more details around financial performance before we sum up and have a Q&A.



As I said, I will start with some highlights in the first quarter. And there has been high business activity in Q1. In Denmark, we continue to allocate resources to start up a large contract with the Danish Building and Property Agency and start-up activities have also been a focus in Norway with the new contracts with Technopolis, Drammen Municipality, Studentsamskipnaden i Oslo and IKEA that we won in the