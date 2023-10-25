Oct 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q3-report 2023. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Andreas Engdahl. Please go ahead.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President and CEO



So welcome and thank you for listening into Coor's Q3 report. I will start by presenting key highlights in the quarter and present important business activities, as well as our triple bottom line results for the quarter. Related to that, I will also announce our profitability program to accelerate our journey towards our financial margin target. I will then hand over to Andreas to present some more details around financial performance before we sum up and have a Q&A.



Let us start with key highlights in the quarter. I am happy to see that our strong pipeline materializes in the third quarter with a new first time IFM outsourcing contract we signed with Swedbank. Coor will deliver a broad range of integrated services in Swedbank's all offices across