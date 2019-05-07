Q1 2019 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, and welcome to the Q1 2019 Interim Report for Concentric AB on this very beautiful spring day in Stockholm. Today's presentation will be delivered by myself, David Woolley, as the CEO; and I'll be joined with Marcus Whitehouse, the CFO.



We'll be following our normal format. And so our agenda, which starts off with myself, talking about the highlights for quarter 1 2019. I will then pass over to Marcus to talk about the summary of the financial results. And then it will come back to myself to give a view of how Concentric sees quarter 2 2019. And of course, we'll finish with the Q&A session to allow you to ask us how the results went and the questions behind the detail.



So let's start off with the sales. If we look at just the numbers, quarter 1 sales were down 6% year-on-year, coming in at SEK 566 million. And that after adjusting for the currency, which gathered positive 6%. So if we then look at sales in constant currency, they're actually down 12% year-on-year.