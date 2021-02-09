Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Concentric year-end report 2020. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present David Woolley, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.
David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you. Hi, and good morning, and let me add my welcome to the start of the meeting. So if we could get right underway. And if you go to the next slide, we'll see the agenda. And now it's a fairly well-trodden path. On the agenda, we've got the normal 4 points. I'll start the meeting, and I'll give you a summary of how Concentric saw the Q4 and then the full year for 2020. I'll then hand over to Marcus to give you the detail on the financial results. And it will then come back to me to tell you what we think as a company, quarter 1, 2021 might look like. And then as usual, we'll finish on a session of Q&A.
So go to the next slide, we'll see the separator for the summary for the Q4 and the full year 2020. And then if we go to the next slide, we'll come to the highlights
Q4 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...