Q4 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present David Woolley, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Hi, and good morning, and let me add my welcome to the start of the meeting. So if we could get right underway. And if you go to the next slide, we'll see the agenda. And now it's a fairly well-trodden path. On the agenda, we've got the normal 4 points. I'll start the meeting, and I'll give you a summary of how Concentric saw the Q4 and then the full year for 2020. I'll then hand over to Marcus to give you the detail on the financial results. And it will then come back to me to tell you what we think as a company, quarter 1, 2021 might look like. And then as usual, we'll finish on a session of Q&A.



So go to the next slide, we'll see the separator for the summary for the Q4 and the full year 2020. And then if we go to the next slide, we'll come to the highlights