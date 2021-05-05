Q1 2021 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Concentric Interim Report January to March 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present David Woolley, CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi. Good morning, and let me add my welcome with David Woolley and Marcus. Yes, very busy and interesting quarter. If we would move then to the next slide, we'll find the agenda. And the agenda carries no surprises. What we're going to talk about is the normal format of information. And I will talk about the summary for the quarter 1 2021. And then I'll hand over to Marc Whitehouse, who will talk about the financial results for the quarter. Then I'll come back to myself to give a brief outlook on how Concentric sees Q2 2021. After that, then we'll open up for the Q&A and look forward to some interesting questions.



So if we go to the next slide, we'll see an introduction to the summary to Q1 2021. And if we then go to the next