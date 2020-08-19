Half Year 2020 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Thomas HonorÃ©;Chief Executive Officer and President -



Thank you very much, Erabelle. My name is Thomas, and I'm the CEO and President of Columbus. I'm here with our Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane. And we will start the presentation on Slide 4.



The reporting today is a bit different than previous as we both cover Q2 and first half of the year in this webcast. We will start the presentation by looking at the highlights of Q2 and the highlights of first half, followed by a brief review and the impact of -- related to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and a review of our income statement. We will also cover trade receivables and cash reserves to cover our financial position. Then we will present our