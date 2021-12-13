Covivio SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 13, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody. I'm happy to welcome all of you to -- for the Capital Market Day of Covivio. Part of you are in the room, and I'm very happy to welcome you in Covivio headquarter. And some of you are through video, so hello to everybody.



So what we will do today, first, this morning, a presentation. After that, for those who will be with us, a quick lunch and an asset tour in our Parisian assets.



Just directly, I will do an introduction of what we are today, a quick introduction. And after that, all the team represents the different activity we have.



First of all, Covivio. What is Covivio today? EUR 17 billion diversified company investing in offices, German resi and hotels in Europe in 3 main countries, Germany, France and Italy.



But what is interesting and what we want just to share as an introduction is a strong asset rotation we have made during the last years that completely transformed our portfolio. Five years ago, at the end of 2015, we own a portfolio of EUR 11 billion. Since then, we sell roughly 50% of