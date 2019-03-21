Full Year 2018 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Cyfrowy Polsat's Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call.



I will now give the floor to Mr. Tobias Solorz, CEO of Cyfrowy Polsat. Sir, the floor is yours.



Tobias Markus Solorz - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cyfrowy Polsat Group full year results call. 2018 was a very interesting and successful year for Polsat Group. One of our key developments was the acquisition of controlling stake in Netia in May. A positive decision of the anti-trust office allow us to start our cooperation with Netia very fast. We work closely together on a daily basis. As a result, you could see the first sign of the operation turnaround in Netia already in 2018. The previous year was also very important for our content business. We are much stronger than before in sports. Football, Formula 1 and e-gaming are just a few examples of Polsat's new content investments, and they are already clearly visible in our revenue development.



We did not forget about our multi-play strategy. [Our]