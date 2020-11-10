Q3 2020 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Polsat's Q3 2020 Results Conference Call. I will now give the floor to Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Polsat. Sir, you may begin.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Polsat Group's Third Quarter 2020 Results Call. The usual agenda of our presentation is well-known to you. First, I will point out the most important events of the past quarter. Then Staszek and Maciej will discuss the operating results of both our business segments, and Kacha will present our financial results. After I show to sum up the presentation, we'll be available to answer all your questions.



Key events of third quarter 2020. As you may remember from our last presentation, I told you we had many projects ahead of us and here they are. First of all, we finalized the acquisition of Interia Group in July and have been consistently integrating it with Polsat Group structure smoothly and successfully.



We have also completed a smaller acquisition project. We took