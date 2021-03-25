Mar 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Polsat Group's 2020 financial results. So today, we've got a very interesting agenda because apart from the financial results, we will also discuss the details of the partnership with Cellnex Telecom that we recently negotiated. And the Q&A session will follow the presentation. You are welcome to post the questions in the chat session during the presentation. And we will answer them afterwards. Right now, I will give the floor to Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Cyfrowy Polsat.
Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Polsat Group's Results Call for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2020. I will start today's meeting with an overview of the most important events in 2020. Then we will present the details of our long-term partnership with Cellnex.
After that, as usual, we present the operating results of our business segments and our financial performance in the fourth quarter and the full year. A
Full Year 2020 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call (in English) Transcript
Mar 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...