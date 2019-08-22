Q2 2019 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ãystein Soug - Targovax ASA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Targovax's quarterly presentation. My name is Ãystein Soug. I'm the CEO. And together with me today, we have Magnus JÃ¤derberg, who's the Chief Medical Officer; and TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth, who is the CFO of the company. There will be possibilities to ask questions from the room after the presentation. But during the presentation, everyone can file your questions on the web, and we will answer them as we finish.



Now in Targovax, we develop oncolytic viruses. And our lead product is called ONCOS-102. It's an oncolytic adenovirus that we use to make cultured mesoth, which means, in essence, to produce T-cells to kill cancers. We are one of the furthest-developed oncolytic viruses on the market today. We have compelling Phase I data, and currently, ONCOS-102 is in 4 different combination trials. We're combining both with chemotherapy and with checkpoint inhibitors.



Since 2016/2017, we have started and recruited patients into 4 trials that are currently maturing, to the extent that we are now seeing those trials