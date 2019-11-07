Q3 2019 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth - Targovax ASA - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter presentation of Targovax. I am TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth, the CFO of the company. And together with me today also have Ãystein Soug, our CEO.



There will be forward-looking statements today. The agenda. First, we will start with a short introduction of the company and the financials and the highlights of the quarter. And then Ãystein will take you through melanoma. We will present preclinical data on our next-generation viruses, short touch-up on the mesothelioma trial and then the upcoming news flow.



Cancer therapy has gone through a paradigm shift with the introduction of immunotherapy, and this shift has been led by the checkpoint inhibitors that have cured thousands of patients and is now a $20 billion market.



Despite this success, it's actually only 10% to 40% of the patients that are responding to their checkpoint inhibitors. And for some indications, the response rates are even lower. You could be -- you could combine some other checkpoint inhibitors, but that