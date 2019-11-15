Targovax ASA - Special Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant - Just wanted to introduce Torbjørn Furuseth, the CFO of Targovax.



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for staying through the day on a Friday afternoon. I am to represent, as [Jan] said, from Targovax. And today -- with me today also, we have Dr. Alexander Shoushtari from Memorial Sloan Kettering. Dr. Shoushtari is a melanoma expert and the principal investigator of one of our trials. So Alexander will do most of the talking today. But I just wanted to give a short introduction of Targovax first.



We are listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway, and there will be forward-looking statements. And Targovax is developing oncolytic viruses to activate the patient's immune system. And as you all know, there has been a paradigm shift in cancer therapy with the breakthrough of immunotherapy. And this shift has been led by the checkpoint inhibitors, treating and curing thousands of patients, and it's now a $20 billion market. But despite this success, only 10% to 40% of patients respond to a