Targovax ASA - Pre Recorded Special Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Magnus JÃ¤derberg - Targovax ASA - Chief Medical Officer



Welcome. My name is Magnus JÃ¤derberg. I'm the Chief Medical Officer of Targovax. I have the pleasure today to present to you our hot off the press data in mesothelioma, and specifically, malignant pleural mesothelioma. So this is a highly malignant solid tumor disease in the lining of the lungs. And one of the real diagnostic challenges with this disease is that the symptoms of the disease comes very late in the disease process, which means that when you've finally diagnosed a patient, very often, in fact, in most cases, it's too late for surgery, that all we can do as physicians is to provide chemotherapy.



Now there is one combination, pemetrexed/cisplatin, that is the standard of care for these patients, and it's been around for about 15 years, so nothing new has actually happened in those -- that time period. And that's the main reason why we have decided to study this disease when we add ONCOS-102, our oncolytic virus to standard-of-care chemotherapy.



Now the trial that we have conducted, and where we're now