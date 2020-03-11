Q4 2019 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth - Targovax ASA - CFO



Welcome, everybody. Welcome to the people in the room. Welcome to the people on the web. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Presentation of Targovax. My name is Ãystein Soug, I'm the CEO. And with me today, I have Magnus JÃ¤derberg, who is the Chief Medical Officer; and TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth, who is the CFO. I will give you an introduction and some highlights before Magnus will talk more about the trials and the recent data that we have achieved. And towards the end, TorbjÃ¸rn will wrap up with the news flow and financials.



In cancer treatment, there's a revolution going on. And that revolution is immunotherapy. Within immunotherapies, the checkpoint inhibitors are leading this revolution, having a great impact on the treatment of patients today, even curing some patients and representing a market of $22 billion last year. But even though checkpoint inhibitors work really very well in some patients, they don't work well in all patients. Actually, most patients, they do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors. And in the indications where checkpoint