Targovax ASA - Special Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ãystein Soug -



And welcome to this ad hoc webcast and presentation. My name is Ãystein Soug, and I am the CEO of Targovax. So most of you who listen in now will know that we sent out the press release last night on the melanoma, so that is our trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with KEYTRUDA in checkpoint inhibitor refractory melanoma.



And just to be clear upfront, we are very proud about this data. We're very happy, and we think it is very impressive. And to explain why to you and show you the data, we also have Magnus JÃ¤derberg with us today on Video Link from London. Hi, Magnus.



Magnus JÃ¤derberg -



Hello. Good morning.



Ãystein Soug -



If you have questions, you can submit them during the presentation, and we will answer them towards the end. But before we get to Magnus and the data, I will give a few words of introduction and background.



So moving on to Page 4. As you know, we don't develop checkpoint inhibitors in Targovax. But checkpoint inhibitors are what we