Q3 2021 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO



Welcome to Targovax and our report and presentation of our third quarter results. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund, and I was recently appointed CEO of Targovax.



So first of all, let me remind you of who we are and what we do. We are a Norway-based immuno-oncology biotech, and our focus is on developing immune activators. Our lead product candidate is called ONCOS-102. And this is a novel immune activator, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in several hard-to-treat solid tumors. We have confirmed the mode of action of ONCOS-102 in a clinical setting and demonstrated broad and powerful immune responses that makes ONCOS-102 a very attractive combination partner for other immunotherapies in difficult to treat solid tumors.



We are currently preparing for the next steps of our development program, which will be a PD-1 refractory melanoma in a broader platform trial where we are going to assess multiple combinations in parallel. ONCOS-102 is protected by both method of use and composition of matter patents, and we have orphan drug designation in 3